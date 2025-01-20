Javon Small named Big 12 Player of the Week for the third time this season

For the second time in three weeks and the third time this season, West Virginia's Javon Small has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.

This honor comes after Small scored 13 points and had eight assists against No. 10 Houston, before following that up with a 27-point performance against No. 2 Iowa State in an upset win on Saturday.

Small currently leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game. Small is 11th in the league in field goal percentage, 6th in 3-point field goal percentage, and third in free throw percentage. Small is also sixth in the league in steals and first in minutes played.

Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 6 of this year and Dec. 2 of last year. UCF's Keyshawn Hall was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this week.

West Virginia has two games this week hosting Arizona State on Tuesday before traveling to face Kansas State this weekend.