Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings had been to West Virginia before for a pit stop but his most recent trip for the Showtime Event was a different animal altogether.

Jennings, 6-foot-2, 186-pounds, received his first power five offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period and things have only taken off from there.

Since that time he’s added offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Indiana just to name a few.