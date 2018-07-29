Ticker
Jennings gets feel for WVU following Showtime stop

Jennings was impressed with his visit to West Virginia.
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings had been to West Virginia before for a pit stop but his most recent trip for the Showtime Event was a different animal altogether.

Jennings, 6-foot-2, 186-pounds, received his first power five offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period and things have only taken off from there.

Since that time he’s added offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Indiana just to name a few.

