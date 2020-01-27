News More News
Jones earns offer, finds different type of experience at West Virginia

Jones walked away highly impressed with how the West Virginia Mountaineers football coaches connected with him.
Jones walked away highly impressed with how the West Virginia Mountaineers football coaches connected with him. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Highland Springs (Va.) athlete Jamareeh Jones hadn’t been in contact long with West Virginia but now holds a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a stop on campus for the junior day event.

Jones, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, took in an entire day in Morgantown being able to spend time with the coaches, notably head coach Neal Brown and secondary coach Jahmile Addae, as well as get a look at what the Mountaineers football program had to offer.

