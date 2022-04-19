JUCO big Bell ready for next stop at West Virginia

Bell, 6-foot-10, 290-pounds, was recruited to play the five on the Big 12 Conference team after a season where he averaged around 9 points and 9 rebounds at the junior college level.

Moberly Area C.C. (Mo.) center Jimmy Bell knew the opportunity that awaited at West Virginia. So, when he got the opportunity to commit to the Mountaineers he didn’t waste it.

“A chance to turn this program around and get back on track,” he said. “The coaches showed much love and they seemed like they were genuine people which I care a lot about.”

The Saginaw, Michigan native visited Morgantown over the weekend and was able to see the campus and the facilities up close. He walked away highly impressed with each. Following the official visit, Bell informed the coaches that he planned on committing in the morning before he left.

Head coach Bob Huggins served as the primary recruiter for Bell, along with assistant coach Erik Martin while he also spent time getting to know strength and conditioning coach Shaun Brown. The way the coaches treated him while he was on campus proved to be a major reason for his choice.

“They take care of their players and make sure they have everything no matter what,” he said. “It was crazy to see everything they have to offer.”

West Virginia sees Bell as a presence in the post with his defensive ability there as well as how he can put the ball in the basket. He also has a knack for rebounding the ball and plays with a toughness that should be an ideal fit for what Huggins wants out of his players.

“Being a big body in the paint altering shots and playing bully ball,” he said.

Bell has waited his entire life for this opportunity at the highest stage and is anxious to get to work on crafting his body to be in the best shape possible as well as developing the rest of his game. He spent time with Brown going over a plan to accomplish the first part of that during his trip and is anxious for the next steps.

“Just playing with the mentality that no one can stop me or guard me,” he said.

It will be his second stop at the division one level with Bell signing with St. Louis out of high school and playing 50 games during his career there before leaving.

Bell plans to arrive in Morgantown June 6 and is looking forward to touching down and getting to work.

“I’m ready to get this journey started,” he said.