West Virginia is still putting together the remaining pieces of the 2020 recruiting class and one prospect that recently received an offer is Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews.

Matthews, 6-0, 180-pounds, has a connection to the program in his cousin T.J. Simmons currently plays wide receiver for the Mountaineers but he didn’t pop on the radar until cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae stopped in to see him play around two weeks ago.