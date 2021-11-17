Decatur (Miss.) East Central C.C. cornerback Desmond Williams has seen his recruitment explode in recent weeks due to some strong on the field play.

Williams, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, has recorded 42 tackles and 7 interceptions for the Warriors which has started to catch the attention of plenty of college programs. Among those that have offered include Tennessee, Houston, Old Dominion, Memphis, Liberty, South Alabama and Texas State.