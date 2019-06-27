JUCO DL Quay Mays takes back-to-back officials, talks latest with WVU
Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays took official visits to Big 12 Conference foes on back-to-back weekends prior to the dead period and now has some thinking to do.
After trips to West Virginia during the June 14 weekend and Iowa State June 21, the junior college defensive lineman now has an idea on which program is standing out.
Which is it and what could a decision timeline look like?
