“The visit was unbelievable. It was great. What stood out to me was how family oriented the school is, even the city,” he said. “I made the decision to commit.”

Once he received that news, his decision was made.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, came into the visit to Morgantown without a scholarship offer but that changed after being on campus and around the coaches.

West Virginia has landed another member to the 2020 recruiting class after Temple College (Tx.) guard Kedrian Johnson committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus.

The junior college prospect got the news after sitting down with head coach Bob Huggins and it’s a moment that he won’t be forgetting anytime soon.



“I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy I didn’t have anything to say,” Johnson said.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Johnson is coming off a season where he averaged 25.6 points and 3.7 steals, a combination that the coaching staff believes can be an asset in their program immediately next season.

Johnson also believes that he is a natural fit for what he does on the basketball court.

He shot 46.8-percent from the field, 37.9-percent from three and 77.8-percent from the charity stripe.

Johnson was recruited by a combination of assistant Larry Harrison and Huggins and their involvement played a big role in his decision to commit to the Big 12 Conference program.

“The coaches are outstanding. I think they might be the best coaching staff in the country,” he said. “They are really good people.”

The explosive guard will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to sign with the Mountaineers in November. He becomes the third true commitment in the 2020 class behind forwards Huntington Prep (W.Va.) four-star Isaiah Cottrell and Wildwood (N.J.) wing Taj Thweatt.

Originally scheduled to take an official visit to New Mexico State at the end of the month, Johnson will now essentially shut down his recruitment.