Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil realizes that he’s fortunate because sometimes people aren’t afforded second chances when it comes to the recruiting process.

That’s why the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, isn’t looking to rush a college decision.

Still McNeil had little hesitation in quickly making his first trip to West Virginia after the Mountaineers become the first high major basketball program to extend a scholarship offer early Saturday morning.