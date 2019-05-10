JUCO OL addition Hughes adds versatility to WVU unit
John Hughes came to Navarro J.C. as a full qualifier with a clear goal in mind.
The junior college offensive lineman has met it after signing scholarship papers with West Virginia according to his head coach Scott Parr.
Hughes played high school football in Texas as well and attracted scholarships from some smaller level schools but always felt that he could play in the Big 12.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news