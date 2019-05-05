JUCO OL Hughes signs with WVU
SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
West Virginia has helped to bolster a position of need by signing Navarro College offensive lineman John Hughes.
Hughes, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, committed and signed with West Virginia after appearing in 11 games during his true freshman season at the Texas junior college.
Either a tackle or guard at the next level, Hughes will have three years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt year intact. A native of Texas, the junior college prospect fills one of the two remaining scholarships in the 2019 class for the Mountaineers.
A full qualifier, Hughes also held offers from Florida State and Houston.
WVSports.com will have more with Hughes in the near future.
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide