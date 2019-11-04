News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 03:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO RB Webb adds West Virginia offer, now planning trip

Webb has received an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Webb has received an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia hadn’t been involved all that long in the recruitment of Ellisville (Miss.) Jones County J.C. running back La'Damian Webb but that shouldn’t be an issue moving forward.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer to the 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back after getting a look at his film.

The scholarship was one that took Webb by surprise not only because he had only been talking with the school for around a week but who actually offered him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}