West Virginia hadn’t been involved all that long in the recruitment of Ellisville (Miss.) Jones County J.C. running back La'Damian Webb but that shouldn’t be an issue moving forward.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer to the 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back after getting a look at his film.

The scholarship was one that took Webb by surprise not only because he had only been talking with the school for around a week but who actually offered him.