JUCO TE Genross commits to West Virginia football
The West Virginia football program has landed a commitment from the junior college ranks with Dodge City C.C. (Kan.) tight end Gregory Genross pledging to the program.
Genross, 6-foot-7, 230-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to campus where he was able to get a complete view of the program.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Mississippi State, South Florida, New Mexico State and Texas State, among others.
Genross spent two years at Dodge City where he appeared in a total of 17 games during that time and turned that into 26 catches for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The New York native was originally committed to Arkansas prior to the early signing period but elected to open his recruitment and remained without a school until picking the Mountaineers. West Virginia initially offered in October and that persistence paid off with his recruitment.
He also took official visits to Arkansas and Mississippi State.
West Virginia wanted to find an older tight end option to fill out the roster and Genross provides that as an experienced piece from the junior college level with plus size.
Genross has two years of eligibility remaining and becomes the second tight end in the class behind Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills 2024 tight end Jack Sammarco.
WVSports.com will have more with Genross in the near future.
