The West Virginia football program has landed a commitment from the junior college ranks with Dodge City C.C. (Kan.) tight end Gregory Genross pledging to the program. Genross, 6-foot-7, 230-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to campus where he was able to get a complete view of the program. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Mississippi State, South Florida, New Mexico State and Texas State, among others.

Genross spent two years at Dodge City where he appeared in a total of 17 games during that time and turned that into 26 catches for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. The New York native was originally committed to Arkansas prior to the early signing period but elected to open his recruitment and remained without a school until picking the Mountaineers. West Virginia initially offered in October and that persistence paid off with his recruitment. He also took official visits to Arkansas and Mississippi State. West Virginia wanted to find an older tight end option to fill out the roster and Genross provides that as an experienced piece from the junior college level with plus size. Genross has two years of eligibility remaining and becomes the second tight end in the class behind Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills 2024 tight end Jack Sammarco. WVSports.com will have more with Genross in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGRyZWFtIGlzIHdvcnRoIDxicj5ub3RoaW5nIGlmIHlvdSBsZWF2 ZSBpdCBvbiBhIHBpbGxvdyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9jb21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNjb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9XVlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXVlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hSaWNoNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUmljaDcyPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQmxhaW5lU3Rl dz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCbGFpbmVTdGV3PC9hPiDi m7DvuI/wn5Kb8J+SmSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTjc5OUdpbUda NSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL043OTlHaW1HWjU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg R3JlZ29yeSBHZW5yb3NzIChAR0dlbnJvc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0dlbnJvc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODc4Mzg5ODQ3NDUzNjk4 MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=