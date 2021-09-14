Kyzir White forces a fumble as former Mountaineers open NFL season

Kyzir White opened the 2021 season with a bang. The former Mountaineer and current Chargers linebacker collected five tackles in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. One of those resulted in a forced fumble, leading Los Angeles to a 20-16 win. White wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 1:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not play. Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play. Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Did not play. Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 78 snaps in a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play. Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Totaled three tackles, including one for loss, in a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Did not play. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play. Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 74 snaps in a 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. Trevon Wesco, FB, New York Jets: Played 28 snaps in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Totaled five tackles, including a sack, as well as a forced fumble in a 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league: Rasul Douglas, CB, Arizona Cardinals Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers David Sills V, WR, New York Giants Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints