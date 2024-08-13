Wide receiver Jaden Bray was one of the many additions to WVU's roster from the transfer portal this offseason.

Bray came to WVU after spending three seasons at Oklahoma State but wanted more of an opportunity on the field, leading to his decision to hit the portal.

"Just more opportunity. That’s really why I had left Oklahoma State, it was just more opportunity, more included in game plan and stuff like that," Bray said. "What drew me here was the people and the culture, they have a great thing going here and I wanted to be a part of that."

Part of that culture piece is the people both on the coaching staff and the roster that share the wide receiver room with him.

"I really like the room we have. Since I came here on my visit, just being around all those people especially in the receiver room, and just being around Coach [Bilal Marshall], that’s what really brought me here. I feel like we have something really special going on here and i just wanted to be a part of it," Bray said.

Last season Bray caught 30 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns. He stands at 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, allowing him to use his physicality to his advantage.

"Just working hard in the weight room especially being on the outside receiver, sometimes being in the boundary, you’re going against bigger corners," Bray said "Just when you’re in the weight room working on that and pushing yourself every day. We got Mike Joseph in there, he’s pushing us every day. There’s no slacking off with being in there. I feel like I’m a strong receiver, but I worked to get there as well."

Bray has recent experience playing in Morgantown at Milan Puskar Stadium. Bray played against WVU in 2021 and 2023 on the road, winning both games.

"It was fun, it was cool. Atmosphere was loud, fans were into it. It was just a great time. Out there flying around, that’s all I can really say about it, it was just a fun game," Bray said of last year's matchup.

In that game Bray finished with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, experiencing the energy he says Mountaineer fans consistently bring.

"Fans here are great. I’ve seen multiple videos and then playing here. I’ve played here twice, I played here my freshman year then I played here my junior year, last year. I’m pretty familiar with [West Virginia] fans and how [they] can really get it. [They're] really bought in especially here with West Virginia being like the only team here. I really like [West Virginia’s] fans and all the atmosphere," Bray said.

Bray also noticed the success WVU had as a program outside of the Oklahoma State game in 2023 as they compiled nine wins. He said that played somewhat of a role in choosing WVU to transfer to, but iy was more about him feeling wanted.

"It played a part in my decision. Obviously you want to play for wins and contend for a Big 12 Championship and also make it into the playoff. So, I’d say it had a little bit of a role, but it didn’t really have that much of a role because I just looked at who the guys that were here and just once I got here, the culture like I said and all the guys, I just felt wanted," Bray said.