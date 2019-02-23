Late add JUCO OL Tyler has WVU offer, visit plans
Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Willie Tyler doesn’t know a lot about West Virginia so far but what he does know certainly has his attention.
Tyler, 6-foot-7, 335-pounds, was originally set to be a 2020 graduate from the junior college level but realized that he could push things up in order to leave in May.
That has made the offensive lineman a hot target on the recruiting trail with offers from several programs such as West Virginia, SMU, and Louisiana Tech and interest from many more such as Oklahoma and Miami.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news