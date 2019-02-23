Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 03:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Late add JUCO OL Tyler has WVU offer, visit plans

Jylmh0wsngr0ndmgvkgh
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Willie Tyler doesn’t know a lot about West Virginia so far but what he does know certainly has his attention.

Tyler, 6-foot-7, 335-pounds, was originally set to be a 2020 graduate from the junior college level but realized that he could push things up in order to leave in May.

That has made the offensive lineman a hot target on the recruiting trail with offers from several programs such as West Virginia, SMU, and Louisiana Tech and interest from many more such as Oklahoma and Miami.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}