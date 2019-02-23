Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Willie Tyler doesn’t know a lot about West Virginia so far but what he does know certainly has his attention.

Tyler, 6-foot-7, 335-pounds, was originally set to be a 2020 graduate from the junior college level but realized that he could push things up in order to leave in May.

That has made the offensive lineman a hot target on the recruiting trail with offers from several programs such as West Virginia, SMU, and Louisiana Tech and interest from many more such as Oklahoma and Miami.