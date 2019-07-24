Traditionally West Virginia hasn’t traveled to Missouri much on the recruiting trail with only one active player on the roster but that could very well be changing.

The Mountaineers have already doubled that number with a commitment from St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet pass rusher Lanell Carr in the 2020 class and now another offer has been extended at the school in his teammates 2021 defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

Wingo, 6-foot-1, 280-pounds, already held offers from Louisville, Iowa State, Memphis, Toledo, Indiana State and Tennessee Martin but the Mountaineers became the latest.