WVSports - LB Chandler-Semedo playing with confidence, leading

Josh Chandler-Semedo is settling into being a leader of the linebacker room.

It’s a role that was initially thrust upon him when Tony Fields opted out of playing in the Liberty Bowl last December, which made the junior the most experienced on the roster. And through the off-season he has just carried that over picking up right where he left off this spring.

“I think Josh has really matured. He’s grown into a leadership role and figured out what it means to be a leader and what it is to set the standard every day,” head coach Neal Brown said.

That leadership aspect has come not only with his play on the field, but vocally as well as his communication skills with the rest of his teammates. That isn’t something that has come natural for him, but he has developed it overtime by observing others in his position.

“Knowing what to say and how to say it. Being able to motivate guys,” Chandler-Semedo said.

While important in those aspects, he is a critical component on the field as well as he is the most experienced returning linebacker and has the ability to slide in at either MIKE or WILL. He played primarily on the weakside last season but was trained as the backup MIKE which has made the transition easier for him to simply slide into that role this spring.

Last season, Chandler-Semedo finished with 51 total tackles across nine games and used this off-season to become leaner and faster in order to play either linebacker slot. And given his experience, it’s safe to say that his confidence is at an all-time high.

Linebackers coach Jeff Koonz has cross-trained Chandler-Semedo at both linebacker spots and in turn the extra time this off-season has allowed him to become more comfortable with his position coach. Due to spring ball being canceled last season after Koonz was hired, the two really only started to get to know each other well once they returned from the break.

Now, they’re entirely on the same wavelength.

“Just being in the system a couple years and understanding what’s going on I’m extremely comfortable,” he said. “I spent hours with him just constantly trying to learn everything.”

Despite the success last season, Chandler-Semedo is hoping to build upon that heading into his senior season and is hoping that his final year, although he does have the option to return, will be his best.

“Definitely don’t waste opportunities,” he said.