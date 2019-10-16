News More News
football

LB Dunn makes it to Morgantown, earns offer from West Virginia football

Avery Dunn now has an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program after visiting.
Avery Dunn now has an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program after visiting. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Cleveland (Oh.) Shaker Heights linebacker Avery Dunn had wanted to make a visit to West Virginia since the program first expressed interest in him during the off-season.

Well, that wait paid off when the pass rushing linebacker not only made it to campus for the Iowa State game but left with a scholarship offer from the program in hand.

Dunn, 6-foot-4, 219-pounds, had been in contact with inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler since the spring when he was able to visit him at his school but things never really progressed any further.

