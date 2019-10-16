Cleveland (Oh.) Shaker Heights linebacker Avery Dunn had wanted to make a visit to West Virginia since the program first expressed interest in him during the off-season.

Well, that wait paid off when the pass rushing linebacker not only made it to campus for the Iowa State game but left with a scholarship offer from the program in hand.

Dunn, 6-foot-4, 219-pounds, had been in contact with inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler since the spring when he was able to visit him at his school but things never really progressed any further.