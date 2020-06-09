News More News
LB Gbayor lists West Virginia football in his top five

Gbayor has already taken a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Gbayor has already taken a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Irvington (N.J.) outside linebacker Mikai Gbayor has narrowed his list down a top five and West Virginia remains in right in the thick of things.

Along with the Mountaineers, the rest of the top group includes Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi. That list of schools is a trimmed down version of his original top eight schools but has left off Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia.

But why did those programs make the cut?

