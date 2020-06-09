Irvington (N.J.) outside linebacker Mikai Gbayor has narrowed his list down a top five and West Virginia remains in right in the thick of things.

Along with the Mountaineers, the rest of the top group includes Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi. That list of schools is a trimmed down version of his original top eight schools but has left off Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia.

But why did those programs make the cut?