Akron (Oh.) Hoban linebacker Devin Hightower doesn’t hold an offer from West Virginia yet, but after visiting campus over the weekend he’s hoping that changes soon.

Hightower, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, had been in contact with newly minted linebackers coach Blake Seiler and it was the assistant that convinced him to make the trip down Sunday.

By the time he left campus, he was glad that he had heeded that advice.