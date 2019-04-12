Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has seen his recruitment explode in recent weeks after moving schools.

Originally at North Catholic in the Pittsburgh area, Hill-Green made the move across state lines to play at St. Frances where he has garnered over a dozen offers in the process.

Part of that has been the increased profile of playing at that school but he’s also developed physically as well growing to 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, with athleticism that has caught the eyes of college coaches.