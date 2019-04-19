Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur linebacker Ruben Hyppolite has an idea of exactly what he wants to find a in a school when the time comes for a decision but he’s got to get out and see them all first.

Hyppolite, 6-foot, 208-pounds, has already collected over 20 offers from schools such as LSU, Maryland, Louisville, Florida State, Kentucky, Baylor and several others with one of the most recent coming from West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are relatively new to his recruitment after a conversation with tight ends coach Travis Trickett who stressed how he could fit into the program.