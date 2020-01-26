Middletown (Oh.) linebacker Cameron Junior made his first visit to West Virginia Saturday and left campus with a scholarship offer from the Big 12 Conference program.

Junior, 6-foot-0, 193-pounds, had been in contact with the Mountaineers for a couple weeks and the coaching staff stopped in to see him at his high school. Eventually that led to an invitation for the junior day event Saturday and he took the chance to make the four-hour trek to see it for himself.