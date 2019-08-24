News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Kincaid enjoys one West Virginia visit, plans another

Kpajannffhyzhox1fr5d
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Ocala (Fla.) West Port linebacker Quitman Kincaid made the trip to West Virginia to compete in the final one-day camp of the summer July 25 and already has plans to return.

Kincaid, 6-foot-1, 215-pounds, worked out at the event and received positive feedback for his efforts during the course of the camp.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}