LISTEN: Troy broadcaster Barry McKnight talks Neal Brown Part 2
In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on West Virginia's hire of Neal Brown, WVSports.com spoke with the radio play-by-play announcer for Troy, Barry McKnight, for more information on Brown.
In part one, McKnight discussed Brown's background, personality and community interactions.
We conclude this series with part two as McKnight explains Brown's recruiting, offensive and defensive schemes and more.
How would you describe Brown as an offensive play caller? How does he traditionally use the tight end position in his offense?
What have defenses done under Brown? What kind of looks/schemes do they run?
How have special teams been under Brown?
How is Brown as a recruiter? Which states does he recruit in? When it comes to recruiting a quarterback, does he tend to favor pro-style quarterbacks or dual-threat quarterbacks?
What type of offensive linemen does he like to recruit? Quarterbacks?
How has Brown enforced the "next man up" mentality? How has he utilized the redshirt rule?
