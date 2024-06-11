Morgantown (W.Va.) 2025 specialist Aidan Stire has grown up around West Virginia football.

And after the specialist camp received some exciting news that the program was offering him an opportunity to suit up for the Mountaineers.

Stire worked out at the camp and after taking a tour met with head coach Neal Brown. That is when he received word that the Mountaineers were offering him a preferred walk-on opportunity.

“He really had some nice words to say about me and my performance the past few years,” he said. “I was ecstatic really. I had the biggest smile on my face and was really in disbelief,” he said.

Being a life-long fan of the program, the opportunity is one that truly stands out for many reasons.

“It meant so much. It was a dream come true,” he said.

During the course of the camp Stire finished in the final four in all three events while also winning the field goal competition. He spent a lot of time talking with Coach Tony Thompson and was able to get some strong feedback about his performance and how to improve.

“I’ve spent the most time talking with coach Thompson over the past few months. He’s a really great guy and someone I would enjoy playing for,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Stire as a specialist that can move all around to do all aspects on special teams ranging from place kicking, kickoffs, punting, holding and snapping. And the coaching staff liked the fact that he can handle all of those responsibilities.

Overall, Stire has been impressed with how Brown has continued to build the West Virginia football program and he is excited to see how things continue to progress with the school.

“He’s someone who I believe is going to take the program all the way and it’s exciting to think about being a part of that,” he said.

Stire still has a couple camp stops on deck with South Florida, Louisville, Ohio and several others throughout the course of the summer. At this stage he isn’t sure when a decision could come but he wants to find a place where he is comfortable with the coaches and players on the team.

“I really felt like I fit in with the WVU program,” he said.



