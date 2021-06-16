West Virginia will renew the rivalry with Maryland in the non-conference portion of the schedule this fall and WVSports.com wants to bring you more insight on the Terrapins.

So we contacted an authority on the subject in TerrapinSportsReport.com Publisher Scott Greene for some insight on Maryland as well as what to expect heading into the Sept. 4 battle in College Park.

The series between the two teams stands at 28-22-2 in favor of the Mountaineers with the Mountaineers winning the last meeting in 2015. But how does this one stack up?