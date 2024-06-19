New West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries must now turn his attention to building the roster for his inaugural season in Morgantown. So, what's next with the roster? DeVries inherited one player once the dust settled in forward Ofri Naveh. The new head coach has already added his son Tucker DeVries, who is coming off back-to-back years as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee in KJ Tenner, first-team all-state Ohio guard Jonathan Powell, as well as Illinois transfers and former four-star recruits guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry, UIC guard Tony Okani, Fresno State big Eduardo Andre, Washington State guard Joseph Yesufu, Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small and Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone. With so much that can change between now and when the dust settles on this class it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what targets that could be on the list.

Kaluma spent two years at Creighton and then one at Kansas State where he saw action in 101 games with 99 starts over that time. During his career he has averaged 12.2 points and shot 43-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three. Kaluma is coming off a season where he averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Wildcats while being named to the Big 12 Honorable Mention team. Kaluma entered the transfer portal and tested the NBA waters but elected to come back to college with one season left in his career.

Boone spent one season at UNLV where he started 21 of 27 total games and averaged 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 32-percent from three. Boone spent three seasons at Oklahoma State to start his career and averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his final season before transferring to Pacific where he averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Will have an additional season of eligibility due to the fact he was held out as a transfer so the Oklahoma native is looking for his last college destination.

Menifield started his career at Washington where he averaged 10.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41-percent from the field and 33-percent from beyond the arc as a dynamic guard during his true freshman season. The Michigan native elected to leave after a season and ended up at Arkansas. However, he was initially declared academically ineligible and had to enroll as a walk-on that wasn't eligible until December. From there, Menifield appeared in just 14 games until sustaining an injury. He still was productive averaging 7.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38-percent from the floor and 32-percent from three. Menifield then elected to enter the transfer portal again and would have two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Cooper appeared in just 15 games during his time with the Sooners where he averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest. The Oklahoma native was a four-star prospect out of high school and is a long, athletic option. He would have three years left.

Parker only spent one season at Alabama where he redshirted but the 6-foot-8 but was a high-level recruit out of Crossroad Academy in Florida. There he earned Florida Class 2A Player of the Year and averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game during his senior year. Parker is a versatile guard that could potentially fill a number of roles and would have all four seasons remaining.