In order to win a conference championship there are always difficult games to overcome and all the pieces have to fit together.

West Virginia was in one of those Nov. 12, 2011 on the road at Cincinnati. Playing in Paul Brown Stadium the home of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Mountaineers jumped out to an early 17-7 lead.

However, the Bearcats battled back to take a 20-17 advantage in the fourth quarter even without their starting quarterback. The Mountaineers would respond getting a touchdown of their own to take a 24-21 lead but the Bearcats would drive the field and put themselves in position to tie the game up and send it into overtime on a 31-yard field goal attempt from Tony Miliano.

That’s when it happened.

Starting safety Eain Smith came off the edge and was able to block the attempt as he sprinted down the field celebrating and gesturing to the crowd all the way.