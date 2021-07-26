The month of June was always expected to produce major results on the recruiting trail not only for West Virginia but college programs across the nation.

After 15-months of not being able to visit college campuses due to the recruiting dead period brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the floodgates opened up in a major way once it flipped to June 1.

June brought the return of official visits, camps and most importantly face-to-face contact with college coaches after over a year of dealing with only virtual visits and communication with recruiters. That led to a 27-day whirlwind of players flooding to Morgantown to see what the program had to offer.