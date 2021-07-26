Looking back on the West Virginia's recruiting success from June officials
The month of June was always expected to produce major results on the recruiting trail not only for West Virginia but college programs across the nation.
After 15-months of not being able to visit college campuses due to the recruiting dead period brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the floodgates opened up in a major way once it flipped to June 1.
June brought the return of official visits, camps and most importantly face-to-face contact with college coaches after over a year of dealing with only virtual visits and communication with recruiters. That led to a 27-day whirlwind of players flooding to Morgantown to see what the program had to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news