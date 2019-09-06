How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

We look today at Missouri who is coming off a 37-31 surprising defeat to Wyoming.





--The defense was charged 12 missed tackles, 11 of those that the Cowboys forced, and didn’t record a single sack. Wyoming gashed the Tigers on the ground turning 42 carries into 297 yards and 3 touchdowns. That’s 7.1 yards per carry and there were 6 runs over 10+ yards in the game. Making matters even more impressive is that 261 of those yards came after contact with a 6.53 average.

--How bad was it when it comes to run defense? Wyoming only had 18 drop backs and attempted only 16 passes, completing 6 (!) of them for 92 scoreless yards and still scored 37 points.