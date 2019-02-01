Lynn, 6-foot-5, 184-pounds, received a scholarship offer from defensive coordinator Vic Koenning Jan. 5 and things only progressed from there as the Mountaineers emerged to the forefront in his recruitment.

West Virginia was able to land one of the first prospects that the new coaching staff offered when taking the job in Cocoa (Fla.) safety Rashean Lynn .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect officially visited campus during the Jan. 18 weekend and after the trip declared that West Virginia was the number one school in his recruitment.



During his time in Morgantown, Lynn was able to sit down with the coaching staff and go over film as well as get an idea for how he could fit on campus as well. Each of those were important factors to his decision making process as he familiarized himself with his suitors.

“I love the coaching staff. Coach Vic is my guy,” he said.

Lynn held a number of high profile offers including Florida, Oregon, Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, South Florida and more.

Lynn was set to take an official visit to Indiana this weekend but elected to cancel that trip and instead announce his commitment to the program

While some schools projected the rangy athlete on the offensive side, the Mountaineers saw his skill set a better fit at the safety position and he steps into a situation where the program only signed two others during the early signing period in Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake athlete Osita Smith and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter School athlete Tykee Smith.

The Mountaineers liked not only his size but his ability to move at the position as Koenning developed into the lead recruiter for him down the stretch.

Lynn becomes the third prospect from the state of Florida and the 19th overall to commit to the Mountaineers in this cycle, although 17 of those have already signed with the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Lynn in the near future.