Lyons out as athletic director at West Virginia
With the struggles of the football program, athletic director Shane Lyons and West Virginia have agreed to part ways.
The interim athletic director is expected to be Rob Alsop, the university’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Lyons has been at West Virginia since 2015 and is a well respected administrator.
But the decision to extend head coach Neal Brown with a buyout that will cost the school over $17 million looms large in this decision. Brown is 21-24 as the leader over the football program.
A search for the new athletic director is expected to begin immediately and the search is expected to go quickly.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook