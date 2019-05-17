SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey knew he was in for a battle with two outs during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s series opener against George Washington.

A battle with junior right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah that is.

Whenever Mazey goes out to the mound with the intention of pulling Manoah out of the game, he knows Manoah will always resist and want to stay on the mound.

That was no different Thursday night.

However, Mazey had Manoah on a pitch count and decided to pull him after throwing just 56 pitches while West Virginia had an 8-1 lead thanks to a seven-run third inning by the Mountaineers.

“I had a little fight on my hands,” Mazey said. “I wanted to give him an opportunity to be recognized by the crowd. He may go down as one of the greatest pitchers in the history of this program and I just wanted the people who came out to see him pitch have an opportunity to recognize him for it.”

While Thursday night could very well be the final time Manoah pitches at Monongalia County Ballpark unless West Virginia hosts a regional or he decides to return, the projected first round MLB Draft pick managed to break a program record that stood 55 years.

By striking out his third batter of the game during the second inning Thursday and 124th of the season, Manoah surpassed John Radosevich’s record for most strikeouts in a single season set back in 1964. He later exited to a standing ovation from the Monongalia County Ballpark crowd.