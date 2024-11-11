Marchiol is thankful for the overall team effort to help beat Cincinnati

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was making his third start of his career against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Marchiol faced a defense with a different coverage package than he was used to, and while he didn't have his best game, he was appreciative of how the team picked him up.

"What's so relieving to think about is we still haven't played a complete game — complete West Virginia football game where it's great offense, great defense, great special teams. I think we had great defense great special teams today, but that offensive factor is on me, starting with me upfront. I think when we can play on all three fronts, we can be really dangerous," Marchiol said.



Marchiol would end the day completing only nine passes for 156 yards and he threw a touchdown and an interception. He also added a score on the ground.

Marchiol was tasked with trying to figure out UC's 3-3-5 structure on defense, something he said was challenging at the start of the game.

"The three-safety defense it throws me for a loop for a little bit. But the more I see it, the more I'm definitely going to be comfortable with it. We see it a lot in this league, and it's something I'm going to have to get used to," Marchiol added.

In the first half, Anthony Wilson would cash in a pick-six for the Mountaineers, returning an interception 79 yards for a touchdown. To that point, WVU's offense had somewhat struggled, but they then scored on two of their next three drives.

"Football is all momentum; it's all how fast that can change. Huge play by my boy back there [Anthony] Wilson. That's a quarterback's dream," Marchiol said.

Marchiol said he has been able to rely on Garrett Greene during these last two weeks as Marchiol made his second straight start in place of Greene.

Marchiol used Greene's experience to his advantage throughout the week, and he thinks it paid off on Saturday.

"Anything he says to me, I'm more than happy to listen to. He was in every single meeting and in every single game prep. Every time I was watching film, I asked if he could come in there and watch with me. Someone like that, they've played so many dang snaps they've got a really good feel for the game and someone who performed really well against these guys last year," Marchiol said.