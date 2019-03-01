Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Golden Achumba is quickly approaching 30 scholarship offers and many of those from some of the nation’s elite programs.

Achumba, 6-foot-4, 320-pounds, already has collected scholarships from Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and a number of others.

One of his most recent came from a local program in West Virginia and he’s not going to wait long to see what it has to offer.