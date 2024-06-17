Former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla can now add NBA Champion to his list of accomplishments.

Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics closed out a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, helping the Celtics clinch their 18th title in NBA history, with a 106-88 victory over the Mavericks in Boston.

Mazzulla, who was the youngest coach to reach the NBA since Bill Russell did so in 1969, never seemed to show any weakness throughout the finals. He helped the Celtics go 7-1 during road games in the playoffs this year, and they had a 16-3 overall record in the playoffs.

Mazzulla's Celtics won game one, 107-89, game two, 105-98, and game three, 106-99, before dropping game four, 122-84. They closed out game five in dominating fashion at home, securing a wire-to-wire victory. This is the Celtics' first NBA title since 2008.

Mazzulla, played for WVU during their 2010 Final Four run. Mazzulla then was an assistant coach at West Virginia’s Glenville State, before he was an assistant at Fairmont State. In 2016, Mazzulla was an assistant coach in the NBA G-league, before he returned to be the head coach of Fairmont State for two seasons.

Mazzulla was an assistant coach with the Celtics following that stint, and then was named the interim head coach and then full-time head coach during the 2022-2023 season.

With the Celtics winning the title, they now pass the Los Angeles Lakers (17) with the most championships in NBA history.