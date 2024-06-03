Last Monday night as the buzzer sounded, the Boston Celtics secured a series sweep of the Indiana Pacers to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

For the Celtics, they have been led over the past two years by former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla took over Boston in a time of turmoil and uncertainty and has now led them back to a place they were the season before Mazzulla took over — the NBA Finals.

"For me it was finding my wife first. I wanted to make sure I had that moment with her," Mazzulla said on how he celebrated upon the 105-102 victory for the Celtics over the Pacers.

Mazzulla has always been focused on relationship building and being a person who appeals to people. And with the Celtics reaching the Finals, that focus for him was on full display.

For Mazzulla, he is not one of these tenured head coaches. He has a total of four seasons as a head basketball coach, with two being at the Division II level where he was the head coach of Fairmont State.

Mazzulla was introduced to the Celtics organization through their G-League team the Maine Red Claws as an assistant coach. Following his two seasons as head coach of Fairmont State, Mazzulla would return to the northeast and be an assistant coach for the Celtics.

Following game four and the Celtics advancing to their 23rd NBA Finals, there was a lot of emotion and deservedly so from a Boston squad who the expectation was for them to be at this point.

Mazzulla said from his point of view, he has been able to see the sacrifices made by people up and down the Celtics organization and that is able to help him find his purpose in coaching.

"You get to know these guys as people, and you start to see how much they really care about doing anything and everything and what it takes to win. You see how it impacts their families, their marriages, their wives, all the traveling, everything we do. Just to see them be vulnerable and open and just that sense of joy. It’s kind of why you do what you do," Mazzulla said.

At 35 years old, Mazzulla is the youngest coach to reach the NBA finals since Bill Russell won the title in 1969 for the Celtics as a player and coach

The job is not yet finished for Mazzulla and the Celtics, up next is the Dallas Mavericks. Game one of the NBA Finals is set for June 6 at 8:30 p.m.