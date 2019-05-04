SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Colton McKivitz’s final spring with West Virginia had its challenges, but it ended with the left tackle earning a prestigious award for the second straight year.

McKivitz, along with linebacker Josh Chandler, defensive lineman Reese Donahue and running back Alec Sinkfield were the winners of the Iron Mountaineer Award which is “presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program,” according to a WVU press release.



Winning the award twice is something McKivitz set out to conquer entering the offseason and was also accomplished by former teammate, center and current West Virginia graduate assistant, Tyler Orlosky.



“That was kind of my goal when I came in is to repeat that and get on his level because he’s obviously an All-American, first team Big 12, so that was a goal that I kind of set was to get that award twice,” McKivitz said.



“When you get it again you know you put in that hard work in the spring and the offseason, so it’s a good feeling, but there’s also other goals that I want to accomplish too.”



Among those other goals include being recognized as one of the top tackles in the country.



The fifth-year senior and three-year starter has earned Big 12 honorable mention honors twice but is looking to earn more recognition in his final season in the gold and blue.



“Last year, I was fortunate enough to get Big 12 honorable mention twice,” McKivitz said. “So first team is definitely on the top of that list and one of the top tackles in the country is kind of one of my goals going into this year is being that guy that’s talked about.”



But aside from those individual goals, McKivitz along with redshirt junior guard Josh Sills, have taken the leadership reigns of an offensive line unit that is seeking more consistent production heading into fall camp, especially in the run game.



During West Virginia’s spring game on April 13, the gold and blue teams combined for just 64 total rushing yards.



“We kind of struggled early in the run game which is apparent,” McKivitz said. “I think it’s more of a mentality of running the ball.”



This position group has seen some changes with the new coaching staff settling in this spring. One of those changes was obviously the group getting a new coach in Matt Moore, who’s also serving as the co-offensive coordinator.



According to McKivitz Moore is someone who has brought a lot of positivity to the table which he believes has helped out numerous players.



“As an older guy, you know what’s going on during a game and you know that feel and how coaching is during that, but some of the other guys don’t,” McKivitz said. “I think it’s definitely been a key thing is the guys’ taking to coaching and I think that’s been a big difference this spring.”



Another change that occurred was McKivitz switching from right tackle to left tackle--a position he has played just once in his football career which was during his redshirt freshman season in 2016 when he filled in for an injured Yodny Cajuste during the season-opener against Missouri.



Overall, McKivitz believes he has made some strides at left tackle but knows there’s more work to be done.



“I didn’t even play it in high school,” McKivitz said. “Personally, I thought I did a good job at getting back into left (tackle) and getting to play. Three-four years of being right tackle, you get comfortable there, so I think I did a good job at getting back to figuring out the left stance and now it’s just repetitions and getting used to it again.”



Heading into the summer, that’s just what McKivitz will be focusing on.



“It’s that everyday offseason grind, getting stronger and more agile for working on coordination kind of things but just getting more comfortable being left (tackle),” he said.