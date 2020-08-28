WVSports - Media guide provides first glimpse of a West Virginia football depth chart

Media guide provides first glimpse of a West Virginia football depth chart
It's just a depth chart placed inside the release of the West Virginia football media guide, but it is a starting point.
No, it doesn't include all of the players, including some transfers that are expected to play a critical role, nor does it answer some of the lingering questions such as who will be the starting quarterback. It also doesn't reflect any camp position changes.
But the depth chart is a rough outline of what some points COULD look like heading into a very unique 2020 football season.
OFFENSE:
QB:
2 Jarret Doege, r-Jr. -or-
12 Austin Kendall, r-Sr.
RB:
4 Leddie Brown, Jr.
20 Alec Sinkfield, r-Jr. -or-
24 Tony Mathis, r-Fr.
TE:
87 Mike O'Laughlin, r-So.
85 T. J. Banks, r-So.
WR (X):
10 Sean Ryan, Jr. -or-
0 Bryce Wheaton, r-So.
86 Randy Fields, r-So.
WR (H):
16 Winston Wright, So.
89 Graeson Malashevich, r-Fr. -or-
15 Reese Smith, Fr.
SLOT:
1 T.J. Simmons, r-Sr.
9 Isaiah Esdale, r-Jr.
WR (Z):
13 Sam James, r-So.
19 Ali Jennings, So.
LT:
71 Junior Uzebu, r-So.
50 Brandon Yates, r-Fr.
LG:
74 James Gmiter, r-So.
54 Zach Frazier, Fr.
C:
76 Chase Behrndt, r-Sr.
68 Briason Mays, r-So.
RG:
57 Michael Brown, r-Sr.
69 Blaine Scott, r-So.
RT:
79 John Hughes, Jr.
55 Parker Moorer, r-Fr.
DEFENSE:
DT:
55 Dante Stills, Jr.
52 Jalen Thornton, r-Fr.
88 Tavis Lee, r-So.
NT:
56 Darius Stills, Sr.
99 Quay Mays, r-Jr. -or-
95 Jordan Jefferson, So.
DE:
9 Jeffery Pooler, r-Sr.
54 Sean Martin, Fr.
90 Akheem Mesidor, Fr.
BANDIT:
8 Vandarius Cowan, r-Jr.
42 Bryce Brand, r-Jr.
WLB:
7 Josh Chandler, Jr.
17 Exree Loe, r-Jr.
MLB:
10 Dylan Tonkery, r-Sr.
50 Jared Bartlett, r-Fr.
SPEAR:
23 Tykee Smith, So.
39 Dante Bonamico, r-Sr.
CS:
29 Sean Mahone, r-Sr.
2 Noah Guzman, Jr.
FS:
4 Alonzo Addae, r-Sr.
22 Jake Long, r-Sr.
LCB:
5 Dreshun Miller, r-Jr.
3 Jackie Matthews, Jr. -or-
20 Tae Mayo, r-Fr.
RCB:
11 Nicktroy Fortune, So.
24 Jairo Faverus, Fr.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook