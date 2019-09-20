West Virginia’s performance in the run game wasn’t the only thing that was different for the Mountaineers last week.

After the offense gained just 64 yards on the ground and averaged just over a yard per carry through the first two games of this season, the unit knew something had to change.



So starting last week in preparation for last Saturday’s home matchup against NC State, West Virginia’s offensive line and running backs began holding meetings together before practices and meetings to over details related to the run game such as schemes, plays and assignments.



“After the Missouri game we all came together like ‘we gotta do something,’” sophomore running back Leddie Brown said.



“We started meeting every day last week just talking about (the) N.C. State defense and how they play certain runs, like inside zone, outside zone and what the line was going to do and what we were looking for.”



The extra work and preparation along with tough practices paid off for the Mountaineers in the run game against NC State as the team racked up 173 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

West Virginia was also able to break off five rushes of 10 or more yards which was a major improvement considering the offense’s longest rush prior to the game was just nine yards and it didn’t even come from a running back.



These meetings also helped build more chemistry and communication between the two groups and together, they were able to put the first two lackluster rushing performances behind them.



“I think the running backs and the o-line were tired of the negativity coming behind us so we decided to put extra oomph into what we’re doing,” redshirt sophomore running back Alec Sinkfield said. “I think we’re focusing on getting more chemistry between the o-line and the (running backs) room and I think moving forward that’s something that we’re going to continue to do.”



Continuing these meetings may just be what it takes for the Mountaineers to consistently produce in the run game through the rest of this season.



Also, the fact that West Virginia was able to do what it did in the run game with three new starters on the offensive line in center Briason Mays and guards John Hughes and James Gmiter (filled in for inactive guards Mike Brown and Josh Sills) makes the turnaround even more impressive.



This preparation and “over-communication” were key to the offensive line and run game’s showing Saturday but so was also having a physical and aggressive mentality down in the trenches.



“I think the biggest key was just having a mentality of getting after guys,” fifth-year senior left tackle Colton McKivitz said. “Those young guys coming in and being able to perform at the level they did is kind of cool to see. They kind of stepped into their own and they’re their own players so now it’s just moving forward and getting better.”



What co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore and company look to avoid is having last Saturday’s performance be the only time West Virginia’s run game and offensive line get going all season.



Instead, this offense must concentrate on getting better each week, building off of its successes and learning from its mistakes.



“What we gotta do is we gotta make sure we grow from this,” Moore said. “It can’t be like a one-time fluke thing. We gotta grow from it and we gotta realize we still made mistakes and we gotta get better.”