Recruiting visits have been shut down since March 12 of last year but West Virginia has tentatively scheduled an official visit for Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christion Stokes later this summer.

Stokes, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, won’t be able to visit anywhere until at least after May 31 due to the extension of the recruiting dead period but after speaking with the Mountaineers coaching staff, he has set an official visit for June 4-6.

It’s unclear if that visit will occur, but it is at least a start.