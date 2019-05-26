News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan safety Wiley has trip to WVU at the top of his list

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Detroit (Mi.) safety Joshua Wiley has a list of schools that he plans to visit in the coming weeks and West Virginia sits right at the top of it.

Wiley, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, has already been on trips to Penn State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Toledo but the Mountaineers have a special place on the list in large part because they became the first power five program to extend a scholarship offer.

