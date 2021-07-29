Miles McBride drafted in second round, headed to Knicks

Miles McBride is headed to New York.

The Knicks will acquire McBride, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, who was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 36 pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

With his selection, McBride becomes the 36th player drafted in West Virginia program history. He is the first Mountaineer to be drafted since Jevon Carter was selected No. 32 overall in 2018.

McBride blossomed into West Virginia's offensive focal point during his sophomore season, leading the team with 15.9 points per game. Defensively, he ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference with almost two steals per game.

McBride ends his WVU career having averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his two seasons.