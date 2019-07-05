Miramar (Fla.) safety Brian Balom is very familiar with the success that former Patriots have had at West Virginia but now is hoping to find out more about the program after earning an offer.

Balom, 6-foot-0, 173-pounds, already held offers from Utah, Louisville, Miami, Toledo, Florida International and Florida Atlantic but the scholarship from the Mountaineers is one that has his attention because he has tracked former players that have traveled north from his school.