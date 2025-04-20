Missouri DL transfer Kelly commits to West Virginia

Kelly, 6-foot-4, 278-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to campus beginning April 18. The Big 12 Conference program had extended an offer to Kelly April 16.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed a piece out of the transfer portal on the defensive front with a commitment from Missouri defensive lineman Eddie Kelly.

The Florida native picked the Mountaineers over offers from Virginia Tech, Kansas and a number of others once he entered his name into the transfer portal database.

Kelly is coming off a season where he played in all 13 games and recorded 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack with the Tigers. He played a total of 224 snaps last year and graded out at 76.1 overall at his position according to Pro Football Focus.

Prior to that Kelly was at Georgia Tech, where he recorded 36 tackles and 2 sacks while playing a total of 327 snaps on the defensive line.

Kelly started his career at South Florida, where he appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 19 tackles as a true freshman with the Bulls.

Kelly has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

The defensive lineman becomes the first addition at the position for West Virginia since the second transfer portal window opened in April.

WVSports.com will have more on Kelly in the near future.