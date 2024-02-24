West Virginia battled but couldn't get over the hump falling 71-64 on the road at Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers were able to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to take a lead with around eight minutes remaining before the Cyclones responded. Turnovers were a major part of the defeat as West Virginia had 23 turnovers resulting in 29 points.

The loss is the 11th this season for West Virginia away from Morgantown as the program has yet to win away from the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers fell to 9-18 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12 with the loss.

Guard Kerr Kriisa scored 12 points, while guard Kobe Johnson scored 12 points, forward Quinn Slazinski had 11 points and center Jesse Edwards scored 10 points.

West Virginia opened the scoring with a three-pointer by Kriisa 1:30 into the game. The Mountaineers would increase the edge to 11-2 through the first four minutes.

Iowa State would settle in and cut the lead to just 12-11 at the 14:30 mark despite the Mountaineers shooting 67-percent from the field at that point.

Turnovers would be an issue early as the program had five miscues in the first seven minutes leading to five points for the Cyclones as the game was deadlocked at 15 with just under 12 minutes left until halftime.

The Cyclones would move ahead 21-17 halfway through the first half as both teams started to settle into the flow of the game. The lead would swell to 31-21 with just a little over five minutes remaining in the half as West Virginia continued to be careless with the ball.

Iowa State would take a 40-30 lead into halftime and held a 17-1 advantage in points off 11 West Virginia turnovers.

The teams would exchange baskets to open the second half but the Mountaineers would string together some stops to cut the lead to 44-40 at the 16:17 mark. And West Virginia would tie the game at 48-all with just under 12 minutes left.

The Mountaineers would take their first lead since 11:49 in the first half on a three from Kobe Johnson to put them ahead 51-50 but the Cyclones would reel off four straight to seize it back at 54-51 with 7:41 left in the game.

Iowa State would then use a 16-3 run to seize a 64-51 edge with just 3:27 left. And from there the Cyclones were able to keep the Mountaineers from closing the gap.

The Mountaineers will remain on the road for a rematch with Kansas State. That game is set for Monday night at 7 p.m.