Mock Draft Roundup: Where will Miles McBride be drafted?

For the first time since Joe Alexander was chosen No. 6 in the 2008 NBA Draft, the West Virginia men’s basketball program stands to have a first-round draft pick. Miles “Deuce” McBride, a sophomore guard from Cincinnati, announced earlier his month that he was opting to leave his name in the draft, and he has since become a potential lottery pick. Below, we’ve compiled a list of draft projections for McBride. It will be updated as new mock drafts are created. The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29.

NBADraft.net

McBride is projected to go No. 19 to the New York Knicks. Last Updated: July 10

NY Post Sports (Zach Braziller)

McBride is projected to go No. 19 to the New York Knicks. "The Knicks need to add two point guards: a veteran and a prospect. McBride fits into the latter category. His defensive intensity, motor and impressive length for a guard will warrant meaningful minutes immediately." Last Updated: July 10

Basketball News

McBride is projected to go No. 26 to the Denver Nuggets. Last Updated: July 9

The Athletic (Zach Harper)

McBride is not projected to be chosen in the first round. A second round mock draft is unavailable. Last Updated: July 9

For The Win/USA Today (Bryan Kalbrosky)

McBride is projected to go No. 19 to the New York Knicks. "The Knicks are still looking for their point guard and pride themselves on their relentless mentality. They would be wise to target Miles McBride, an emerging floor general who I’d consider to be the best defensive guard in this class." Last Updated: July 9

CBS Sports (Matt Norlander)

McBride is not projected to be chosen in the first round. A second round mock draft is unavailable. Last Updated: July 8

Yahoo! Sports (Scott Gleeson)

McBride is not projected to be chosen in the first round. A second round mock draft is unavailable. Last Updated: July 7

FOX Sports (Jason McIntyre)

McBride is projected to go No. 22 to the Los Angeles Lakers. "McBride is quietly rising up the charts after measuring well — yes, that’s a thing — at the combine. His 6-foot-8 wingspan (he’s only 6-foot-2), combined with 41% 3-point shooting (on 3.8 attempts per game), have made him a hot commodity. Trying to figure out what the Lakers will do in the draft is a fool’s errand because you know they’ll at least kick the tires on NBA stars in free agency. McBride feels firmly like a first-round pick." Last Updated: July 5

The Ringer (Kevin O'Connor)

McBride is not projected to be chosen in the first round. A second round mock draft is unavailable. Last Updated: June 25

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie)

McBride is projected to go No. 28 to the Philadelphia 76ers. "The 76ers continue to need more shooting around Joel Embiid, whether Ben Simmons is there or not. GM Daryl Morey, of all people, will certainly continue to value perimeter scoring. McBride is a terrific defender and playmaker who can make an impact early off the bench. He also hit over 40 percent from 3 this year." Last Updated: June 22

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman)

McBride is projected to go No. 27 to the Brooklyn Nets. Last Updated: June 22

