Morgantown native Aidan Stire commits to WVU

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia gained the commitment of Aidan Stire on Thursday, a kicker from Morgantown.

Stire received a preferred walk-on opportunity this summer after he attended a camp at WVU. Stire is a specialist with the ability to due multiple things including place kicking, kickoffs, punting, holding and snapping.

Last season, Stire had 39 touchbacks on 50 kickoffs and was 34/35 on PAT's.

"I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to play football for West Virginia University," Stire said in a statement on social media announcing his commitment.

Stire has been a life-long fan of the Mountaineers and now will be staying home to play for West Virginia.

