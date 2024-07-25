Morgantown native Aidan Stire commits to WVU
West Virginia gained the commitment of Aidan Stire on Thursday, a kicker from Morgantown.
Stire received a preferred walk-on opportunity this summer after he attended a camp at WVU. Stire is a specialist with the ability to due multiple things including place kicking, kickoffs, punting, holding and snapping.
Last season, Stire had 39 touchbacks on 50 kickoffs and was 34/35 on PAT's.
"I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to play football for West Virginia University," Stire said in a statement on social media announcing his commitment.
Stire has been a life-long fan of the Mountaineers and now will be staying home to play for West Virginia.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe